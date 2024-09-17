Lane County Sheriff’s Office & CGPD investigating a fatal stabbing

Posted by Lauren Pretto September 16, 2024

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore.- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Cottage Grove Police Department investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove Police Officers responded to a dispute on the 2900 block of Row River Rd. around 1:00 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed.

South Lane Fire responded quickly, but the man died from his injuries on location.

The suspect has not been located but officials believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 541-682-4141.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content