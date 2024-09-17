Lane County Sheriff’s Office & CGPD investigating a fatal stabbing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore.- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Cottage Grove Police Department investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove Police Officers responded to a dispute on the 2900 block of Row River Rd. around 1:00 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed.

South Lane Fire responded quickly, but the man died from his injuries on location.

The suspect has not been located but officials believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 541-682-4141.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.