MADGE investigating possible link between drive-by shootings

Medford, Ore. — The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a possible link between two drive-by shootings that occurred last week. Police said patrols have been increased in certain neighborhoods, however, they aren’t releasing which ones.

In the past week, Medford police have responded to three reports of shootings, two of them, drive-by’s. At this point, only one has been tied to gang activity, but members of MADGE said the incidents might be related.

Santiago Flores-Loveland was arrested for Monday night’s incident, but officials say someone else was in the car with him. They’re actively searching for that person. Officers say that suspect could connect Monday’s drive-by to the shooting on Chestnut street on Wednesday. A 23 year old man was killed in that incident.

Police believe they know who the person is, but at this point in the investigation, they aren’t releasing any names.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you’re asked to call Medford Police.

