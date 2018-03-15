Man pleads “not guilty” in fatal stabbing case

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Klamath Falls pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team was called out early Wednesday morning after a fatal stabbing near Oak and Commercial streets in downtown Klamath Falls.
Police say Melina Corrine Ghost’s body was found shortly after midnight. Klamath County Police Department initially responded to the stabbing before the Major Crime Team was called.
According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, police arrested 21-year-old Klamath Falls resident Uriah Alejandro Vargas in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ghost.
He’s also accused of trying to hide the knife and his clothes at his house.
He was arraigned on murder charges Thursday and said he wasn’t guilty of the crimes he was accused of.