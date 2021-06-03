Man sentenced in child exploitation case

TALENT, Ore. — A man will spend nearly three years behind bars in connection with a local child pornography case.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said in April of 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told deputies about a report of child pornography being uploaded to the internet from an address in the 400 block of West Valley View Road in Talent.
Several law enforcement agencies worked together and identified a suspect in the case, David Levi Watters, born October 9, 1990.
According to JCSO, Watters moved from Oregon to Montana during the course of the investigation.
A local judge issued a nationwide warrant for Watters, charging him with eight counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree.
On October 6, 2020, Watters was arrested in Beaverhead County, Montana.
On the afternoon of June 3, 2021, prosecutors announced Watters pleaded guilty to three counts of encouraging child sex abuse. He was sentenced to 35 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections. He’ll be on parole for three years after he’s released and he’ll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.