Man wanted for alleged Jackson County sex crimes arrested in Oklahoma

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect wanted for sex crimes allegedly committed in Southern Oregon was arrested in Oklahoma.

Investigators said a Nevada woman told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies that her daughter reported being sexually abused by Travis Paul Nelson while she was visiting his home in the Applegate area. The alleged abuse happened in November of 2018.

Sometime after the alleged crimes were committed, Nelson moved to Wagoner, Oklahoma. Working in coordination with Wagoner County law enforcement officers, Nelson was taken into custody on July 17, 2020.

Nelson, now 47 years old, was booked into the Wagoner County Jail on charges of first-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, and incest. He’s currently awaiting extradition to Oregon.

