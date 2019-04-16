Man who pointed gun at officers found guilty but insane

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man who was shot during an encounter with police found guilty but insane.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, on March 29 at 1:13 p.m. police responded to a home on Garfield Street after receiving a report that two people were threatened by a man with a handgun. As Medford police officers began to arrive in the area, the person who made the initial 911 call said a shot had been fired.
Prosecutors said the suspect was identified as William Allen Shelton. He refused to exit his residence when confronted by officers.
Shelton reportedly told police he would “protect his children and wife who were still in the residence and complete the mission given to him by God.”
The D.A.’s office said at 2:09 p.m., Sheldon exited his residence through the back door and fired what he called a warning shot.
Two uniformed officers were stationed at the back of the residence when Sheldon fired the round. According to prosecutors, Shelton then turned toward the officers and pointed his firearm at them. That’s when one officer fired a single round from his rifle which struck Shelton in the chest area.
Shelton retreated back inside his residence with his gun, prosecutors said. Another round was heard coming from inside the residence a short time later.
Eventually, Shelton came out of his residence and taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital for treatment before being lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
On April 4, the D.A.’s office announced after a grand jury hearing that the officer who fired the shot that wounded Shelton was justified in his actions.
Shelton remained in the Jackson County Jail on six counts of attempted assault and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
On April 16, prosecutors said Shelton was found guilty except for insanity on three counts of attempted assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Evaluations presented before a judge showed Shelton was affected by bipolar II disorder at the time of the incident and was in a manic state. The D.A.’s office wrote, “… Mr. Shelton lacked substantial capacity either to appreciate the criminality of his conduct and/or to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”
Shelton will not be subject to conditional release, as he reportedly is a substantial danger to others. He’ll remain in state custody for at least ten years.