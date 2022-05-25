Medford man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison under Armed Career Criminal Act

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford man will spend 15 years in federal prison under the ‘Armed Career Criminal Act’.

James Calvin Patterson, 46, was sentenced on May 24, 2022.

He had a long criminal history, including multiple convictions for strangulation and assault.

Patterson will spend 15 years in federal prison and five years’ supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

His sentence will run concurrently to a 45-month sentence recently imposed for a drug conviction in Jackson County Circuit Court.

In March of 2019, police pulled Patterson over, suspecting him of possible drug activities.

After trying to flee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says he was arrested and a loaded pistol fell from his waistband.

As a convicted felon with a long record, Patterson is forbidden from possessing a firearm.

The Department of Justice says he also admitted to holding the gun in recorded jail phone calls, and said he would have shot the officer if he had the chance, because he was facing 15 years in prison.

On May 16, 2019, Patterson was charged by criminal complaint with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On June 5, 2019, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Patterson on the same charge.

On December 9, 2021, he pleaded guilty.