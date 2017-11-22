Medford Police arrest suspected drive-by shooter

Medford, Ore. — Medford police have arrested the man they say shot out of a truck window on Monday. It happened on the 11oo block of Dakota Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Santiago Flores-Loveland was arrested Tuesday night.
“Ultimately, the investigation led them to a residence on Hamilton street, the 900-block of Hamilton, they executed a search warrant last night there, and that’s Santiago Loveland’s residence,” Medford Police Lieutenant Justin Ivens said.
Jennifer Vancil, a victim of the shooting, is still coming to grips with what happened.
“I called the detective that was helping us, and I asked, ‘Is this true?’ and he said, “Yeah,'” Vancil said. “We’ve lived in this place for over five years, and there’s stuff that happens, you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”
Police say Flores-Loveland shot at Vancil’s car, as well as her neighbor’s house.
“I normally don’t park my car here, and I feel maybe it’s a blessing for their family, because not as many bullets got through,” Vancil said.
Flores-Loveland was arrested on several charges, including attempted murder.
“He was recently released from prison from a 2015 incident,” Lt. Ivens said. “We don’t believe that he was the shooter in that incident.”
Flores-loveland was determined to be with the gunman at the time, and pleaded guilty to a riot charge in June of 2016. Police believe both that case, and the one he’s now facing, are gang related.
“We’re still looking into the motive, but we do in fact believe that there’s some gang ties tied to the people involved,” Lt. Ivens said.
While the case is still ongoing, the department is happy to have an arrest.
“I hink we did a good job getting on this case quickly, and getting it resolved in pretty short order,” Lt. Ivens said.
That quick police work is, in part, thanks to Vancil’s husband. While she’s still on edge, she’s thankful for his bravery that night.
“He went out, tried to get all the information he could to risk his life, to catch him, and to keep my family safe,” Vancil said. “So to me, he’s my hero.”
Flores-Loveland was released from prison in September, and he’s still on parole. Medford police say the new charges he’s facing are being forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.