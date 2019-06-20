Medford police: group of suspects caught entering cars overnight

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are issuing a warning after three people were found allegedly stealing valuables from vehicles.
Medford police said late Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to an address in the area of Crown Avenue and North Keene Way after they got reports of suspicious activity in the neighborhood.
When police arrived, they found a black Chevy Tahoe driving around with no lights on.
According to MPD, they pulled the Tahoe over, at which point passenger Jody Parke got out and ran to hide under a nearby vehicle. “The game of hide-and-seek was over rather quickly,” police said.
At that point, the suspects refused to cooperate. However, officers said they were able to find stolen property stashed in numerous locations throughout the area.
The property recovered is believed to have been stolen from unlocked vehicles. It amounted to about $1,000 worth of items, most of which were tools.
Parke was found with methamphetamine, police said. He was also on probation for a previous theft charge. “How ironic,” MPD added.
The son of Jody Parke, 23-year-old Dakota Parke, was identified as a suspect in the case along with 39-year-old Cecilia Vega.
After this latest incident, officers are reminding citizens to make sure valuable items aren’t left inside vehicles. If you see suspicious activity, call police.