Oregon kidnapping suspects arrested in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Two kidnapping suspects were arrested by Red Bluff Police Saturday.
Police say they received information about a kidnapping victim, a 30-year-old from Oregon. Deputies saw the described car and identified the driver, 45-year-old David Scott of Grants Pass.
Police say Scott was arrested, along with his passenger, 23-year-old Kristina Queen of Cave Junction, who was determined to be involved in the kidnapping. Both are being held at the Tehama County Jail.
