Oregon man crashes after chasing car full of women

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI) – An Oregon man is behind bars facing a laundry list of charges after police say he chased after a car full of young women in his truck.
Police say four young women in a car were chased by a separate vehicle in Eugene Monday night.
Authorities identified 34-year-old Ronald Goertzen as the driver of the second vehicle.
The women escaped and drove to the Springfield Police Department but Goertzen continued on leading police in a chase.
Goertzen allegedly crashed through the fence of an automotive shop, got stuck and was arrested.
One neighbor, Jennifer Stockton, saw the whole thing. “They tried to get him to get out of the vehicle,” she said. “He wouldn’t turn the vehicle off. I heard them at one point say drop your weapon.”
After negotiating, Goertzen surrendered to police and was lodged in the Lane County Jail on numerous charges.