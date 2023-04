JOSOPHINE COUNTY — Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help in a homicide in Josephine County.

We told you yesterday, 35 year-old Thomas Robert Fuerte was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder and abuse of a corpse on Sunday.

OSP provided this photo of the victim, Aleah Aaron.

She had been reported missing days earlier.

Anyone with information related to Aaron’s disappearance or death is asked to contact OSP.

