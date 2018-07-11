OSP: man makes ‘credible threat’ directed at Oregon Lottery Headquarters

SALEM, Ore. – A Lebanon man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot people at the Oregon Lottery Headquarters in Salem.
According to Oregon State Police, an email was sent on July 10 to the Oregon Lotto office. The email included what OSP called “an imminent threat to shoot and kill people” at the office. OSP immediately began investigating the threat.
Later that same day, detectives arrested Jason David Ouellette, 42, for menacing. He was lodged in the Marion County Jail without incident.
OSP released no further details about the incident.