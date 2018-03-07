Person of interest sought in Washington State homicide

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Police are trying to find a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in Washington State.
The Island County Sheriff’s Office said on March 3, they recovered the decapitated body of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham on Camano Island. It appeared she had been dead for several days.
Near the body, detectives found a bunker dug into a hillside. It contained a cache of supplies including firearms and ammunition.
ICSO said based on the evidence, it appears Cunningham was the victim of a targeted attack.
On March 7, the sheriff’s office announced they identified 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales as a person of interest in the case. He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5’9” tall, 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a green 1990 Mitsubishi Montero with Washington plate AYE2639.
Police believe Gonzales is armed. He may be driving from Washington to central or southern California.
If you see Gonzales, do not approach him. Call police immediately.