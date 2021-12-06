Police ask for help in Douglas County fatal shooting investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a man was shot while driving in rural Douglas County.

Oregon State Police said on Tuesday, November 30, 72-year-old Larry Eugene Mell of Cottage Grove was driving his red 2003 Dodge pickup truck on Highway 38 somewhere between Putnam Valley Road and Roaring Camp Lane when it was struck by gunfire. At least one round hit Mell’s body.

Mell was able to make it to Interstate 5 where he was met by first responders near milepost 153.

According to OSP, Mell was taken to the hospital to be treated, but he died the next day.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the area where Mel was shot to call police.

Detectives said they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.