Police investigate shots fired at Medford apartment complex

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.
Officers say it happened Sunday afternoon on Royal avenue.
Detectives are actively working on the case, and for that reason, not much information is being released at this time. But people who live in the area tell NBC5 News they still feel safe in their complex; They say the problem is the people passing through.
“Very scary,” Mary Ann DeMarco said. “I was reading the Bible, and I heard the shot, I knew instantly what it was, and I just froze.”
DeMarco was home when the shooting happened on the 700-block on Royal avenue. She says disturbances aren’t uncommon in her neighborhood. But for her, this incident hit too close to home.
“I think I’ve heard it like down there, it’s never been so clear, as right there,” DeMarco said.
Brent Johnson manages a complex across the street. He first heard about the shooting Monday morning.
“One of my tenants had text me, and they have a friend that lives across the street, and according to her, she was at a Mother’s Day event, and when she came home, she found a bullet hole through the window and into the nursery of where she lives,” Johnson said.
With an ongoing investigation, Medford Police are keeping the information they have close to vest. They did confirm no one was hurt.
“They do patrol this area pretty decently when they can,” Johnson said.
Johnson says officers spend enough time in the area to get to know his tenants, and help curb problems. But he says issues aren’t typically started by people who reside here.
“Unfortunately we kind of get caught in between some of the people that are around this area, not necessarily the people that live here,” Johnson said.
For that very reason, DeMarco is reaching out to her neighbors.
“You get to know people, so that if something happens, you have some camaraderie here in the apartment complex,” De Marco said.
Police haven’t named a suspect, and it’s not clear how many shots were fired. Stay with NBC5 News for updates; More information is expected to be released this week.