Police investigating homicide after Klamath Falls welfare check

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Major Crimes Team is currently investigating a homicide after police found a person dead during a welfare check Thursday morning.

According to police, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department were conducting the check at a home at 3201 Quarry Street after receiving a report that the resident had been shot.

Upon arrival, police confirmed the resident was dead.

The Klamath County Major Crimes Team consists of members of the Klamath Falls Police Department, OSP, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Community Corrections, and the county DA.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.