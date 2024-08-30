Police: Man arrested after allegedly attempting to shoot woman with rifle

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A 21-year-old man is in jail after allegedly attempting to shoot a 22-year-old woman with a rifle at residence on George Tweed Boulevard in Grants Pass early Thursday morning.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence report around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival they learned that Aidan Davis had run from the house after allegedly firing a rifle into the ceiling. Police believe Davis was trying to shoot a woman in the residence, they say he also assaulted an elderly man.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

Officers began to search for Davis, locating his truck abandoned nearby. They later caught up with Davis where he was hiding in a residence on SW Esther Lane with a 20-year-old woman identified as Alyssa Nichols.

Police say officers called for Davis to vacate the house and then deployed a loud diversion device. The suspect quickly exited and was arrested. He faces multiple charges including domestic violence assault, strangulation, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Nichols was also arrested for hindering the prosecution, after allegedly helping Davis to hide from police.

No other details are available at this time.

