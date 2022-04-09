Police searching for potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after deputy assaulted in Yreka

YREKA, Calif — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a suspect deemed potentially armed and dangerous, after a deputy was assaulted.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that its looking for 26-year-old Justin Edward Maughs. It says the suspect ran after a deputy was assaulted during a traffic stop near Evergreen Lane and Shasta Avenue.

Maughs is described as a 26-year-old white male, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff’s office says he was wearing a camo flat brimmed hat, a read t-shirt, and grey sweatpants.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s say to not approach the suspect if seen, and immediately call 9-1-1.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.