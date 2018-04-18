Portland police investigate “hate speech flyers”

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Police Bureau of is trying to determine who is distributing anti-Jewish leaflets around the city.
Police said the “hate speech fliers” circulating in the community don’t specifically call for violence, but they may create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, leading to the possibility of violence based on ideology.
“The Bureau investigates all reported incidents of bias crimes and encourages any member of our community who is the victim of such a crime to contact law enforcement, “ PPB wrote. “Under Oregon law, bias crimes are defined as any criminal act that targets a victim based on the suspect’s perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or national origin. Detectives work to determine whether or not bias elements are present during the reported crimes that align with Oregon law as defined in ORS [166.165 & 166,155].”
PPB did not release any images of the flyers in their initial press release. Anyone with information about who may be distributing the leaflets is asked to share information via email at [email protected]