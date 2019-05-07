Reward offered in Siskiyou County homicide case

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. – A reward is being offered for additional information that could lead to a conviction in a Siskiyou County homicide case.
On April 8th investigators found the body of 31-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson in a ravine near Yreka Walker Road in the Klamath River area.
An autopsy revealed Hodgson was shot.
The sheriff’s office said they found Hodgson’s dog and missing pickup. The dog was okay and the pickup is now considered evidence.
Nearly a month after Hodgson’s body was found, there have been no arrests in the case. Now, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. “Virtually any information could be important to the case,” deputies stated.
Anyone with further information is asked to call SCSO at 530-842-8316.