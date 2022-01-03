Routine traffic stop leads to felon with a gun in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – An armed convicted felon was found during a routine traffic stop in Yreka this past Saturday.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at about 8:50 p.m. on January 1, a deputy pulled over a Honda CRV at a gas station in Yreka for not having any plates.

According to SCSO, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver, later identified as Joseph Garibay, got out and started walking away. The deputy caught up with him and told him the reason for the stop. Garibay reportedly refused to identify himself and did not cooperate with the deputy’s requests.

When the deputy told Garibay he was being detained and went to place him in handcuffs, Garibay pulled away and ran.

While he was running, Garibay tripped, allowing the deputy to catch him as he continued to resist.

After Garibay was placed in handcuffs, the deputy learned he had two felony warrants out of Siskiyou County and one felony warrant out of Riverside County.

When his vehicle was searched, investigators said they found a loaded AK-style rifle and ammunition. They also reportedly found a hypodermic syringe full of what’s suspected to be methamphetamine. They also found other syringes, methamphetamine pipes, and about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said Garibay was lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail for multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing or resisting an officer, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.