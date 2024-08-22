Self-Defense claim takes center stage in Buffalo Wild Wings shooting trial

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Grants Pass teenager is going to trial this week, charged with shooting another teen at Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings last December.

Police say 18-year old Joseph Larry Lopez shot Andrew Ramirez eight times after a confrontation just outside the restaurant’s front door.

Ramirez survived.

Lopez faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

His attorneys claim Ramirez was armed and that Lopez, after he was pushed and saw a gun, fired in self-defense.

They pointed to security camera footage showing what they think may be a gun clip next to Ramirez’s body as he lay on the ground.

They also highlighted a man who approached Ramirez after he was shot, then ran away, suggesting he removed a gun from the scene.

The prosecution maintains the shooting was not justified and should be considered attempted murder, emphasizing that Ramirez was shot eight times.

Closing arguments in the trial could start Friday.

