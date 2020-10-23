Shooting reported in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A man was injured by gunfire Thursday night in Klamath Falls.
Police said on October 22 at about 10:02 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Washburn Way. When they arrived, police found a 34-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the man was not released by investigators.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.