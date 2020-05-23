Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes over 3,000 illegal marijuana plants

YREKA, Calif. — Over 3,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized in Siskiyou County on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office along with the North State Major Investigation Team conducted 3 counter-drug raids in the Big Springs and Mount Shasta Vista area.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says all 3 sites were abandoned when deputies arrived.
“We’re seeing this huge explosion of these greenhouses where people have multiple plants, obviously they’re not growing these plants for medicinal or recreational purposes,” said Sheriff Lopey, Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office.
He says the over 3,000 marijuana plants, based on an average 3-pound yield, could be worth roughly $9.6 million dollars wholesale and $28.8 million retail on the East Coast illegal drug market.
Anyone with information about illegal marijuana cultivation operations should contact the sheriff’s office 24-hour dispatch center.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.