Siskiyou Humane Society workers reportedly assaulted by 72-year-old woman

SHASTA, Calif. – A woman allegedly drove her vehicle into the Siskiyou Humane Society’s gate and assaulted staff members.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department said at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, 72-year-old Teresa Yvonne Berryman repeatedly slammed her vehicle into the humane society’s gate and verbally and physically assaulted employees.

When Berryman tried to return to her vehicle, she encountered a police officer.

According to MSPD, Berryman was uncooperative, hostile, and aggressive to the point where the officer deployed a taser device.

Berryman was arrested and charged with vandalism, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.