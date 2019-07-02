Standoff in Klamath County neighborhood

ALTAMONT, Ore. – Police surrounded a home south of Klamath Falls during the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, a stabbing victim arrived at the hospital.
An investigation into the stabbing led deputies to a home on Boyd Court in the unincorporated community of Altamont.
According to the sheriff’s office, two people came out of the home. They said the suspect was still inside.
By 4:00 p.m., deputies remained poised outside of the home. While they’re not positive the suspect is inside, they are asking people to avoid the area.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.