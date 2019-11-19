Suspect arrested after string of crimes in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man was arrested after police say he masturbated on a woman’s front porch into her security camera.
Medford police say 22-year-old Ira Ponder was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Siskiyou Avenue in east Medford.
Ponder also allegedly broke into another home, stole alcohol and then started smoking a cigarette.
After police say he stole a different person’s watch and phone, officers caught him and charged him with multiple counts of burglary and trespassing as well as public indecency.
MPD Lieutenant Mike Budreau said, “This is an individual that has been committing a lot of crime here lately, about the last 50-60 days he has committed dozens of crimes.”
Ponder was the man arrested after police say he was caught trespassing at McGloughlin Middle School earlier this month.
Lt. Budreau recommends people install surveillance cameras, like “Ring,” as the cameras pick up what’s happening in real time.