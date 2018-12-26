Suspect arrested for arson, attempted murder

DUNSMUIR, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly lighting an occupied building on fire.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:00 p.m. on December 22, a fire started on the porch of a home in the 4400 block of Dunsmuir Avenue. The fire caused at least $100,000 in damages to the property. Everyone inside escaped without injury.
“Based on the investigation and evidence,” SCSO said, “the fire was suspected to have been set purposely and intentionally.”
On December 24, police arrested 58-year-old Kyle Phillip Rose in connection with the crime. He was charged with arson and three charges of attempted murder because the home was occupied at the time.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900.