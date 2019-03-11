Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Curry County

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A suspect is behind bars facing numerous charges related to a shooting in Curry County.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of March 10, someone called 911 reporting 22-year-old Trever Williamson of Brookings fired a handgun at another 22-year-old man during an argument. The shots allegedly fired by Williamson missed his intended target, deputies said. Williamson fled the scene when police were called.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of shot fired, including a bullet hole in the residence.
Armed with descriptions of Williamson and his vehicle, law enforcement officers were able to locate him at a residence in the community of Harbor. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Williamson was booked into the Curry County Jail on numerous charges, including attempted homicide, reckless endangering, pointing a firearm at another and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.