Suspect vehicle, witnesses sought in Medford shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are asking for help tracking down a vehicle involved in a shooting, as well as some witnesses.
NBC5 News was the first report about the investigation last Monday.
Around 12:30 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy heard gunshots in the area of Barnett and Riverside.
A car with multiple bullet holes in the trunk and rear window was pulled over in the area of Lillian and Garfield. the driver told them they were shot at.
Now, Medford police are releasing these surveillance images in hopes of tracking down a suspect or witnesses.
Police say the suspect vehicle is the dark-colored sedan shown on the left side of surveillance footage near the intersection of Barnett and Riverside. The dark-colored truck entered the intersection just after the victim drove away from the scene and passed the suspect vehicle as it turned northbound onto Riverside.
Police say there was also a pedestrian in the crosswalk and a pedestrian in the Walgreens parking lot at the time.
If you were there, or have any information that may be helpful give MPD a call.