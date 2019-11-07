“Suspicious device” found in Crescent City determined to be drug trafficking tool

CRESCENT CITY, Ore. – Part of a Northern California town was closed off after a suspicious item was found.
The Crescent City Police Department said just before noon Thursday, they were made aware of a “suspicious device” at the National Parks building on Second Street.
Officers established a perimeter around the item and the building was evacuated.
Police later determined the item was a special box used to hid drugs beneath vehicles. Investigators believe it accidentally dropped from a passing truck. It was not a specific threat to the parks office.
CCPD did not comment on whether the box had anything in it.