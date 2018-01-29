Three witnesses sought after Medford homicide

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are releasing further details about a Medford homicide.
According to the Medford Police Department, at about 1:37 Saturday morning two people called 911 to report an assault with a weapon. The incident reportedly happened at an apartment in the 800 block of Ellendale Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they found four people inside the apartment. One of them, 39-year-old Thomas Allen Peterson, had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
MPD said they believe three witnesses left the scene before officers arrived.
Officers said they determined 23-year-old Cody Templeton was responsible for the shooting. His motives are still under investigation.
After securing a warrant later on in the morning, police were able to search the apartment. They found evidence of drug activity inside the residence before the shooting.
Templeton was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on one count of attempted murder and one count of assault. A murder charge was added after the Peterson died.
Anyone with further information about this case or information about the three possible witnesses is asked to call MPD and refer to case number 18-1806.