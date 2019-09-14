Two 12 year old girls missing from Siskiyou County

FORT JONES, Cal. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing 12 year old girls. The two walked off the Scott Valley Junior High School’s campus in Fort Jones around 4:40 p.m. Friday. Deputies believe they intended to runaway.
Helen Case is 4’11” tall and weighs 11o lbs. She has straight brown hair and was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and red backpack. Veronica Canada is 5’4″ tall, also about 11o lbs. She has shoulder length, curly brown hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt, high rise jeans, and a blue backpack with toucans on it.
Call the 24-hour dispatch center if you have information on their whereabouts at (530) 841-2900.