Two men allegedly committed ‘horrific acts’ in the Klamath Falls area, police say

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – We’re finding out more about two men who are in the Klamath County Jail for their alleged involvement in multiple kidnappings.
On September 16, 31-year-old Elliot Donald Parker barricaded himself inside a Klamath Falls home after fleeing from police on a motorcycle. Eventually, a SWAT team was deployed and Parker was taken into custody without further incident.
Police said Parker was involved in a kidnapping with co-conspirator Harland Joseph Wright, 33, who was already in jail when Parker was arrested. The pair is accused not only of the kidnapping, but also the killing and mutilation of the victim’s dog.
Klamath Falls Police Department said as they continued the investigation, they uncovered evidence that pointed to “horrific acts” committed by Wright and Parker.
In a November 5 press release, the department alleged Wright and Parker physically assaulted a victim for an “extended period of time” before the victim was forced to strip naked and climb into a box. The victim was reportedly taken to a different location where he was tortured and forced to remove his own finger as a gun was held to his head. The whole incident reportedly lasted for about three hours.
Wright and Parker remain behind bars with additional charges.
Detectives said there’s at least one additional victim who has come forward, and there may be more who haven’t contacted police.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call 541-883-5366. If you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be left at 541-883-5334.