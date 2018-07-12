Two men lead deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two men were arrested after eluding police in a stolen vehicle southeast of Cave Junction.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of July 11, they were surveilling a property in the 3000 block of Dick George Road. During their watch, deputies saw a stolen 2002 Toyota Tacoma on the property. When the vehicle started to drive away, they tried to stop it but the driver eluded deputies.
Spike strips were deployed, deflating the tires of the Toyota. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Jesse McIntyre, navigated the Toyota around a patrol vehicle, eluded police on Dick George Road and eventually crashed into a ditch near Holland Loop Road, JSCO said. McIntyre and his passenger, 34-year-old Christopher Williams, tried run away on foot. However, they were quickly taken into custody.
McIntyre—already wanted on a misdemeanor warrant—was charged with eluding officers, escape in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Williams had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was charged with eluding, escape in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.