Two suspects charged with encouraging child sex abuse

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man who was arrested in a SWAT team raid is facing new charges related to child porn. And now, another suspect is behind bars.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on October 24, detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served warrants at two homes in the Ruch area. That’s when 41-year-old Joaquin Amadeus Cowart was arrested for a parole violation related to a domestic violence allegation.
Cowart has been behind bars at the Jackson County Jail ever since.
On December 23, the sheriff’s office said new charges have been added for Cowart and another suspect has been arrested.
Cowart, a registered sex offender, has been charged with six counts of encouraging child sex abuse while 56-year-old Mark Daniel Root is facing three counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
The bail amount for each of the suspects is $1,000,000.
A booking photo of Root was not available at the time this article was published.