Two teenagers arrested for deadly shooting at Charles Point Apartments

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection to last week’s double-fatal shooting, at the Charles Point Apartments in south Medford.

The Medford Police Department says two 17-year-old boys from Grants Pass, were arrested this past weekend.

Because they are both minors, their names will not be released.

Police believe that a past disagreement led to the confrontation in the early morning hours of December 3rd.

26- year-old Christian Torres and 33-year-old Dontrell Manninen were both shot and killed at Charles Point.

They also say that shots were fired by multiple parties, but did not go into specifics.

Detectives are still investigating to find out more details.

MPD was unavailable for an interview today, but they told us last week that they’re working to bring more information for the public and also for the families involved.

MPD Lt. Rebecca Pietila said,

“The Medford Police and Detective’s Division are working very hard to wrap these cases up and to bring closure to all the families involved in this incident. We appreciate the patience and the support when we go through these and again, our hearts go out to the families who are involved in this.”

The two suspects were taken to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Facility and are facing charges including murder in the second degree and conspiracy to commit murder.

The case will be prosecuted by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.