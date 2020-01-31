Victim reports shots fired during alleged robbery attempt in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search is on for three teen suspects accused of firing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery in Roseburg.
It happened just after 7:30 Thursday night in the parking lot of the Buy 2 Market in Roseburg.
No one was hurt in the incident, but several law-enforcement agencies were called in to search for the suspects. They were all described as white, teenaged boys. One has dark shaggy hair, another was reportedly wearing dark clothing, and the third was wearing a blue bandana.
Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.