Woman arrested for fraud, mail theft

WHITE CITY, Ore. – After a three-month investigation, a woman was arrested for financial fraud and stealing mail from at least 100 people.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on June 22, a woman tried cashing a forged check at a convenience store in White City. Investigators tied the check back to 36-year-old Amanda Marie Sims.
On July 1, deputies served a search warrant at Sims’ home, where they found stolen mail and equipment used to make or alter checks.
The investigation continued. Eventually, detectives determined Sims pocketed at least $10,000 from fraudulent checks. She also wrote bad checks to others and paid bills using stolen bank information. The financial losses of Sims’ alleged victims are still being tallied.
On September 18, Sims was found hiding in a mobile home park on Antelope Road in White City. She was arrested without incident.
Sims was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on 100 counts of mail theft, six counts of identity theft, six counts of forgery and one count of criminal possession of a forgery device.
Investigators believe Sims stole mail from boxes in and around Eagle Point and the Upper Rogue area. If you believe you’ve been a victim, call 541-770-8939 and refer to case number 18-12702.