Curry Co. Commissioner Court Boice chosen as Oregon District 1 State Rep.

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Curry County is seeking applications for an open commissioner position.

Curry, Douglas, and Coos county commissioners voted Thursday and selected Curry Commissioner Court Boice as the new Oregon District 1 State Representative.

Earlier this month, the three county’s board of commissioners voted unanimously to appoint State Representative David Brock Smith to the Oregon State Senate.

That opened up the District 1 state representative seat that Boice will be filling.

Those interested in the commissioner position need to submit a letter to Curry County by February 10th.