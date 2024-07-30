Curry County Aquatic Safety holds Junior Lifeguard Sessions for kids 9-17

BROOKINGS, Ore.- Curry County Aquatic Safety holds Junior Lifeguard sessions on the Oregon coast to provide safety education for kids nine to 17.

The Junior Lifeguard program is designed to improve young people’s physical conditioning and understanding of the coastal environment while gaining respect for themselves and their surroundings.

The program includes activities like open water swimming, surfing, self-rescue, snorkeling, paddle boarding, and more along with lectures on aquatic topics.

The program ran in Port Orford from July 22nd to the 26th with 28 participants and will be running at Harris Beach in Brookings from August 5th through the 9th with 40 kids participating.

