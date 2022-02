GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A Curry County K9 helped recover evidence after a long foot chase with police.

On Wednesday police reportedly tried to contact a potentially armed suspect in Gold Beach.

Police said the suspect ran away after resisting arrest.

According to officers, at some point during the chase, the suspect dropped a loaded firearm.

K9 Axel was called out and successfully found it.

The suspect was arrested and is in Curry County jail on several charges.