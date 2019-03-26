Curry County man presumed drowned in Rogue River

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A man remains missing after he fell from his jet ski in the Rogue River.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on March 24, 25-year-old Thomas Morris and 37-year-old Jason James were testing out jet skis in the Rogue River about five miles east of Gold Beach.
At some point, Morris’ jet ski quit running in the middle of the river. James tried to help, but his jet ski flipped over, sending him underwater.
A bystander saw what happened and tried to swim out to help. None of the three people in the water were wearing life jackets, according to reports.
Two firefighters who live across the river happened to witness the incident. They paddled across in their kayaks and were able to help everyone but James, who had disappeared under the water.
Search and rescue crews tried to find James, but he remains missing. The sheriff’s office believes James is the victim of an accidental drowning.
“This is a heartbreaking ordeal that affects our entire community and beyond,” CCSO said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jason James and we hope that we will be able to find Jason so the family can have some closure.