Curry County official, fishing guide risk lives to help stranded man

Curry County, Ore. – A Curry County Commissioner along with a local fishing guide risked their lives to help a man who needed medical attention.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Search and Rescue members were notified by radio Monday that a 49-year-old man had fallen from a ladder and hurt his back while working at the Paradise Lodge, west of Agness.
Unfortunately, the lodge is only accessible by boat or helicopter—the closest road is a 4.5 miles away.
A helicopter was not able to fly in to retrieve the injured man due to weather. It was also learned the man reported he decided he didn’t need help.
The next day the man said he was having complications due to the fall the day before, and said he needed to be transported out.
Deputies said a helicopter rescue was out of the question due to weather, and the Rogue River was at flood stage with large debris in the river. Communications with the man eventually went out.
Curry County Commissioner court Boice and fishing guide Jon Carl volunteered to take a boat from Angess to Paradise lodge, a 22-mile upriver journey.
Boice and Carl were able to make it up the river and take the man to Agness.
Medical personnel told deputies the man did not show any signs of injury and refused medical treatment.
Sheriff John Ward wrote in media release, “It is amazing that we have community members like Commissioner Court Boice and Jon Carl who would risk their lives and equipment.“