Customers “pay it forward” at local cafe

Eagle Point, Ore.– Some diners at an Eagle Point cafe got a pleasant surprise when they went to pay their bills. Someone going only by “Santa” had anonymously started covering tabs asking only that others “pay it forward”.
Long time Barbwire Grill server Keesha Nelson says the giving began to snowball.
“A regular that comes in a lot and he started it and would just leave some money,” says Nelson. “Then it kind of just kept going and people would get their bill paid and so they would say we will pay the next person’s bill and then they would pay theirs and it just kept going that way.”
The restaurant’s employees say it was special watching their customers get into the giving spirit of the holidays.
