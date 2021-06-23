Cutoff Fire in Klamath County 23% contained

BONANZA, Ore. – Crews continue to gain the upper hand fighting a wildfire in rural Klamath County.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Cutoff Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19 about six miles north of Bonanza. Since then, it’s grown to 1,150 acres in size. That number is expected to change as measurements become more accurate.
As the week went on, crews made good progress fighting the fire. By Wednesday, it was 23% contained as firefighters planned to mop up 150 feet into the fire’s perimeter. The fire was fully lined, including a small spot fire caused by lightning Tuesday.
22 structures were destroyed in the fire. 125 remain threatened.
A Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation is still in effect for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, between Jaguar Lane/Racoon Lane and Spaniel Lane/ Crocodile Lane, west of Thrasher Drive. A Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice is in place for other areas.
Over 400 people continue to work on the fire.