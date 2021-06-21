Cutoff Fire near Bonanza 10% contained

BONANZA, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Klamath County continues to threaten over 100 structures.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Cutoff Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19 about six miles north of Bonanza. Since then, it’s grown to 1,150 acres in size.
Sunday night, crews were reportedly kept busy suppressing numerous small fires started by drifting embers. Monday, morning, over half of the fire’s perimeter was lined and it was 10% contained.
125 structures in the area are threatened. Evacuations remain in effect Monday with a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, between Jaguar Lane/Raccoon Lane and Spaniel Lane/ Crocodile Lane, west of Thrasher Drive. Those levels will be reviewed later Monday for possible change.
Firefighters expect challenges early this week as winds are expected to pick up amid the possibility of an expected thunderstorm.
250 people continue to work on the fire.
A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. It will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/CutoffFire2021