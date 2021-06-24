Cutoff Fire near Bonanza 41% contained

BONANZA, Ore. – Crews have successfully halted the growth of a fire burning in rural Klamath County.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Cutoff Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19 about six miles north of Bonanza. Since then, it grew to an estimated 1,150 acres in size. Recently, more accurate mapping changed that number to 1,288 acres.
As the week went on, crews made good progress fighting the fire. By Thursday, it was 41% contained as firefighters worked on mopping up inside the fire’s perimeter. The fire is fully lined and there was no growth within the past day.
22 structures were destroyed in the fire. 125 remain threatened.
A Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation recommendation remains in effect for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, between Jaguar Lane/Raccoon Lane and Spaniel Lane/ Crocodile Lane, west of Thrasher Drive. A Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice is in place for other areas.
Over 400 people continue to work on the fire.