Cycle-A-Thon raises money for SoHumane

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local fitness studio is holding a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for an animal shelter.
Society One Fitness will hosting it’s second Psycho Cycle-A-Thon ever and will be the first one that will support the Southern Oregon Humane Society. Organizers hope to help raise money and awareness toward the Humane Society and everything they do for the community and the animals.
Several dogs will be in attendance at the event for people to come check out, regardless if you sign up for the fitness portions or not.
According to instructor Dietri Rodriguez, this is a great way for people to get a little fitness in while also helping to support their love of animals.
“Get in here, do a heavy work out, feel good about it, feel good about doing work for the community,” she said. “So it’s a win-win situation.”
The event will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Limited spots are still available and if you would like to sign up, Society One Fitness asks that you come to their location next to Tinseltown to do so. It’ll be $30 dollars for the full two hour session or you can pay $20 for an hour.
As an incentive, if you bring a fresh, unopened bag of pet food, dog or cat, you’ll get a $5 discount on the event.
To find out more, you can check out the companies Facebook page.
